Children’s Day 2022 Tomorrow: Importance Of This Day, Celebrations

Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 every year in India on the birth anniversary of the first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 13, 2022 7:12 pm IST

Children's Day 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock

Children’s Day 2022: Every year in India November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day to mark the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of our country. Along with paying honour to Pandit Nehru, Children's Day strives to raise awareness of children's rights, care, and education. Many educational and motivational programmes for children are held across India on this day. Children lovingly called Jawaharlal Nehru Chacha Nehru and their belief in him was a continual source of joy for him.

Universal Children's Day was initially observed on November 20 as stated by the United Nations, but in 1964 Jawahar Lal Nehru passed away and the Indian parliament issued a resolution designating the date of the first prime minister's birth as Children's Day.

To celebrate Children's Day, the schools organise different events. Children also get treats, gifts and many more on this day. The day is also known as Bal Diwas in India. Also Read || Importance Of Millets For Children

Jawaharlal Nehru spent his entire life working for children's education and general development. He was a strong believer that a nation could only succeed by assuring the well-being of its youth. Pandit Nehru laid a strong focus on education as a means of developing the potential of young minds. Ans it is because of his deep affection and love for children that many renowned educational institutes were established in India.

Jawaharlal Nehru once said, “Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow”.

Childrens Day
