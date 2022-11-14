  • Home
Children's Day 2022 Today: History, Significance And Celebrations

Children's Day 2022: Children also fondly called him 'Chacha Nehru', so from the year 1964, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday was celebrated as Children's Day

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 14, 2022 8:12 am IST

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday was celebrated as Children's Day
Image credit: File Photo

Children's Day 2022: Every year, November 14, is celebrated as Children's Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of independent India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was very fond of children, whenever he got free time, he used to spend his time with them. Children also fondly called him 'Chacha Nehru', so from the year 1964, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday was celebrated as Children's Day.

The fact behind celebrating Children's Day was to recognize the needs of children, to protect their rights and to stop their exploitation, for the proper growth of children. Initially, it was celebrated on November 20 in accordance with the Universal Children’s Day declared by the United Nations but after the demise of Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Indian Parliament and November 14 was marked as Children’s Day to honour his legacy.

Jawaharlal Nehru believed that children play a vital role in shaping a nation and should be given the right to education. Pandit Nehru once said, “the children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.” He had a clear vision of what modern India should look like and for this he strongly believed to establish strong pillars which would support the newly independent nation back then.

Schools organise various programmes on this day to make children feel special. Various competitions are held in schools on this day. Schools conducts games, debates, seminars, dance, music, essay, speech and painting competitions. Children's Day is a day to sow the seeds of virtue in the future leaders of the nation

