Children’s Day 2021: Vice President, Prime Minister Extends Greetings, Pay Tribute To Jawaharlal Nehru

Children’s Day 2021: Vice President, Prime Minister extend greetings

The birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, is celebrated as Children’s Day every year on November 14 all over the country. India’s first Prime Minister was born on this day in 1889. Jawaharlal Nehru, commonly known as Chacha Nehru among children, considered children the real strength of a nation and the foundation of society.

India has been celebrating Children’s Day since 1956 but then it was celebrated on November 20. After the death of the prime minister, his birth anniversary was chosen as the date for Children's Day in India.

To celebrate the birth anniversary of Chacha Nehru, schools in India organise fun and motivational functions including fancy dress competition, recitation and extempore speech.

Vice President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of states have extended greetings and paid tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said: “My greetings on Children's Day! Children must dream high and work hard to achieve their goals. Children are our strength and the future of our great nation & we must ensure that no child is deprived of good education, adequate nutrition & healthy environment.”

While PM Modi on his social media handle said: “Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary.”

Charanjit S Channi, Chief Minister of Punjab while extending his Children’s Day wishes said: “Our children are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow. Punjab government is committed to providing the best quality of education and atmosphere to ensure their nourishment. Wishing them a bright future!”

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said: “Humble tributes to first Prime Minister of independent India, Pt. #JawaharlalNehru on his birth anniversary, also celebrated as #ChildrensDay. His immense contribution towards freedom struggle and building a progressive and modern India, will be remembered forever.”