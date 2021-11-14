Why India Celebrates November 14 As Children’s Day

Image credit: Shutterstock Children's Day 2021 images: Birth anniversary of 1st PM of India is celebrated as Children's Day

India celebrates Children’s Day on November 14, which is the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India. However, World Children’s Day is celebrated on a different date. Here’s why.

Before Jawaharlal Nehru’s death, India celebrated Children’s Day on November 20 which is observed as World Children’s Day by the United Nations. After the death of the first prime minister, his birth anniversary was chosen as the date for Children's Day in India.

After the death of Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Indian Parliament to mark his birth anniversary as Children’s Day.

Children’s day, Apart from tribute to Pandit Nehru, aims to increase awareness of the rights, care and education of children.

World Children’s Day, on the other hand, was first established in 1954 to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare.

On November 20, 1959, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. It is also the date when in 1989 the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Since 1990, World Children's Day also marks the anniversary of the date that the UN General Assembly adopted both the Declaration and the Convention on children's rights.