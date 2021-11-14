Children's Day 2021 Today; Check Speech Ideas For Students

  • Home
Children's Day: Today marks the birthday of first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and his birth anniversary is celebrated as children's day across India.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 14, 2021 7:52 am IST

Children's Day 2021 images: Birth anniversary of Chacha Nehru is celebrated as Children's Day in India

Children's Day 2021: Today marks the birthday of first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and his birth anniversary is celebrated as children's day across India. In India till 1964 Children's Day was celebrated on November 20 when the world celebrates the Universal Children's Day but after the death of Pandit Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament and it was decided to celebrate his birthday as Children's Day. This day has a great importance in every student's life and schools and educational institutions organise various programmes for the students to celebrate the day.

Schools organise various activities for students including skits, extempore, quiz competition, games, and others. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is also popular as 'Chacha Nehru' and his love and inclination towards children makes this day even more memorable for children.

Also Read || Children’s Day 2021: History, Significance And Celebrations

Pandit Nehru always stood strong to advocate study and uplift the education system for a better future for students. One of his famous quotes for students was "The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country," such expressions of 'Chacha Nehru' helped students attain a better education.

As a part of celebration, students can deliver speeches and participate in other activities that are being organised in their schools.

Happy Children’s Day 2021: Speech Ideas

  • Education at the time of COVID-19 pandemic

  • Offline classes and students’ thoughts on it

  • Any story on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

  • An essay on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s life

  • What students must learn from Chacha Nehru’s teachings

