Children's Day 2020 Images: Pandit Nehru's Birth Anniversary Tomorrow

Children’s Day is celebrated to increase awareness on the rights and education of children every year on November 14. India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru was born on this day in 1889. The Prime Minister, commonly known as Chacha Nehru among children, considered children the real strength of a nation and foundation of society. India has been celebrating Children’s Day from 1956 but then it was celebrated on November 20. After the death of the prime minister, his birth anniversary was chosen as the date for Children's Day in India.

Childrens’ Day 2020 celebrations will be held amidst the coronavirus pandemic. To celebrate the birth anniversary of Chacha Nehru, schools in India organise fun and motivational functions including fancy dress competition, recitation and extempore speech.

Children's Day History

After the death of Chacha Nehru, a resolution was passed in the Indian Parliament to mark the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India as Children’s Day. It was done so because he was very popular among the kids. Prior to the death of Nehru, India celebrated Children’s Day on November 20 along with United Nations Universal Children’s Day.

Children’s Day 2020 Significance

Apart from the tribute Children’s Day offers to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the celebration speaks of children’s rights, care and education. Chacha Nehru said: “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.” The first Prime Minister of India had a clear vision of what modern India should look like and he set out to realise his dreams by establishing strong pillars which would support the newly independent nation back then.

Children’s Day Celebrations

Children’s Day in India is celebrated with fun in schools and other educational institutions. Children are presented with toys, sweets and gifts as an attempt to make the day special for them. The birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru will be held amidst the coronavirus pandemic this year.