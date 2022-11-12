  • Home
  Children Should Be Taught Sanskrit To Develop Inclination Towards Indian Culture: UP Governor Anandiben Patel

Children Should Be Taught Sanskrit To Develop Inclination Towards Indian Culture: UP Governor Anandiben Patel

The Uttar Pradesh Governor attended the 'Sanskriti Mahotsav' in Prayagraj where she said that children must learn the Sanskrit language in order to inculcate an inclination towards the Indian culture.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 12, 2022 7:58 pm IST

Children Should Be Taught Sanskrit To Develop Inclination Towards Indian Culture: UP Governor Anandiben Patel
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel
Prayagraj:

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has said that the Sanskrit language must be taught to children to inculcate in them an inclination towards Indian culture. Addressing the 'Sanskriti Mahotsav' organised by Vidya Bharti Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan here, Ms Patel said children must also be taught about water conservation and environmental protection.

Also Read || Learning In Regional Language Makes Education Accessible To All: President

"It is necessary to teach Sanskrit language to children from a young age to inculcate in them an inclination towards Indian culture," Ms Patel said. "There are many talents in young children which we do not recognise. We get to recognise these talents in such programmes," she said.

It is also necessary to teach children about water conservation and environmental protection so that we can give a better tomorrow to them. "Be it home or school... Don't waste water," she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Indian culture
