Childhood Getting Lost In Cages Of Beliefs, Need To Break These Bars: Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia was speaking at the launch of the Children First-Journal on Children's Lives by the Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR). The journal's first issue is on the theme of impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the lives of children.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 23, 2021 3:48 pm IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Office of the Deputy Chief Minister
New Delhi:

Highlighting the issues being faced by children, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday that their childhood is getting lost in the shackles of beliefs and there is a need to break these bars. He was speaking at the launch of the Children First-Journal on Children's Lives by the Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR). The journal's first issue is on the theme of impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the lives of children.

"We force our beliefs, our thoughts and traditions on children in the name of love, care and affection. The childhood is getting lost in the cages of beliefs and we need to break these bars," Mr Sisodia said at the event.

Supreme Court judge Justice Ravinder Bhatt, who was the chief guest at the event, acknowledged the unprecedented attention the journal gives to the issues being faced by children who have lost their primary care givers.

The advisory Board of the journal was chaired by former Supreme Court judge Justice (retired) Madan B Lokur. He explained the future plans for the journal, which is to highlight the impact of the pandemic on education.

"The next issue will discuss the challenges faced by students and teachers, and an attempt to reduce the disruption of education in the unsettling era," Mr Lokur added.

