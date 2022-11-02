Child Rights Body Asks Delhi Government To Shut Schools Till Pollution Reduces

  • Home
The apex child rights body said it had taken a serious view of the matter and expressed concern over the 'severe' air quality impacting the health of children.

Updated: Nov 2, 2022 5:35 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Delhi government to shut schools till air quality in the national capital improves. The national capital's air quality has deteriorated to 'severe' in the last few days, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Air pollution in the 'severe' category affects healthy people and seriously impacts children and those with existing diseases, according to the CPCB.

The apex child rights body said it had taken a serious view of the matter and expressed concern over the 'severe' air quality impacting the health of children. NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has written to the chief secretary and strongly recommended considering appropriate action. He has urged the Delhi government to consider shutting schools in the interest of the children till air quality in the national capital improves.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

