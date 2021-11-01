Chief Minister MK Stalin Distributes Books As Schools Reopen In Tamil Nadu
Chief Minister Stalin has also inspected a government corporation school in Chennai's Guindy and welcomed students by distributing chocolate and books.
Education | ANI | Updated: Nov 1, 2021 5:27 pm IST | Source: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday distributed books among students in Chennai as schools reopened for students from Classes 1 to 8.After nearly 600 days, schools for standards 1 to 8 started in Tamil Nadu on Monday.
Chief Minister Stalin has also inspected a government corporation school in Chennai's Guindy and welcomed students by distributing chocolate and books.
He has also inspected the cleanliness of school premises, checked on a mask and sanitisation process and advised teachers and school staff to maintain COVID-19 SoPs.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Click here for more Education News