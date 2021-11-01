  • Home
  • Education
  • Chief Minister MK Stalin Distributes Books As Schools Reopen In Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister MK Stalin Distributes Books As Schools Reopen In Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister Stalin has also inspected a government corporation school in Chennai's Guindy and welcomed students by distributing chocolate and books.

Education | ANI | Updated: Nov 1, 2021 5:27 pm IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

Students, Teachers And Parents Excited As Schools Reopen In Kerala
Delhi Schools Reopen For All Classes After 19 Months Of COVID-Forced Closure
Kerala Schools Reopening From Today In Staggered Manner, With Bio-Bubble
Delhi Schools, Colleges Reopening Today; Covid Vaccine Must For Teachers
Many Delhi Schools To Reopen For All Classes From Monday, Some To Open After Diwali
Promotion Of Girl Child Education Need Of The Hour: Rajasthan Governor
Chief Minister MK Stalin Distributes Books As Schools Reopen In Tamil Nadu
MK Stalin distributed books among students in Chennai as schools reopen today
Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday distributed books among students in Chennai as schools reopened for students from Classes 1 to 8.After nearly 600 days, schools for standards 1 to 8 started in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Chief Minister Stalin has also inspected a government corporation school in Chennai's Guindy and welcomed students by distributing chocolate and books.

He has also inspected the cleanliness of school premises, checked on a mask and sanitisation process and advised teachers and school staff to maintain COVID-19 SoPs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
School Opening
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NEET-UG Scorecard, Answer Key Awaited
Live | NEET Result 2021 Live Updates: NEET-UG Scorecard, Answer Key Awaited
ICSI CSEET 2021 Admit Card Out; Direct Link Here
ICSI CSEET 2021 Admit Card Out; Direct Link Here
NEET PG 2022, MDS Exams In March; NBE Releases Academic Calendar
NEET PG 2022, MDS Exams In March; NBE Releases Academic Calendar
CAT 2021 Mock Test Link Active; Online Exam On November 28
CAT 2021 Mock Test Link Active; Online Exam On November 28
GATE 2022 Application Form Correction Window Opens
GATE 2022 Application Form Correction Window Opens
.......................... Advertisement ..........................