  • Home
  • Education
  • Chhattisgarh: Various Entrance Exams Put Off Due To COVID-19

Chhattisgarh: Various Entrance Exams Put Off Due To COVID-19

The Chhattisgarh government on Sunday put off entrance exams for admission to various professional courses, including engineering and pharmacy, for the academic session 2020-21 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 27, 2020 9:52 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Laptop Scheme For Meritorious Students To Start Again: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
Online Classes In Kerala Cross 1,000-Mark
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Speaks To Students Who Cleared Board Exams
NCERT Invites Agencies To Provide Content For PM eVidya Programme
Surat: Government Medical College Urges Students To Serve COVID-19 Affected Areas
Last Date Of OJEE 2020 Application Form Extended, New Exam Cities Added
Chhattisgarh: Various Entrance Exams Put Off Due To COVID-19
As on Saturday, Chhattisgarh had 7,087 COVID-19 cases.
Raipur:

The Chhattisgarh government on Sunday put off entrance exams for admission to various professional courses, including engineering and pharmacy, for the academic session 2020-21 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

An order issued by the state's Skill Development and Technical Education department said admission in these courses will be done based on marks obtained in the previous academic qualification, an official said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, entrance examinations, Pre-Engineering Test (PET), Pre-Pharmacy Test (PPhT), Pre Polytechnic Test (PPT) and Pre-Masters of Computer Application (PMCA) will not be held for the academic session 2020-21, the order said.

Admission in technical courses, mainly Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharma)/Diploma in Pharmacy, Diploma in Engineering and Master of Computer Application (MCA) will be based on the marks obtained in the previous educational qualifications, it said.

Students of other states, who are admitted in BE and MCA courses in Chhattisgarh, on the basis of their performance in the JEE Mains and NIMCET examinations conducted by National Testing Agency, would also be given admission on the basis of the marks obtained in previous educational qualification, the official said.

The exact criteria for admission in these courses will be issued by the state Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), the official said, adding that the admission process will be conducted through online counseling.

As on Saturday, Chhattisgarh had 7,087 COVID-19 cases.

Click here for more Education News
Chhattisgarh Board
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Laptop Scheme For Meritorious Students To Start Again: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
Laptop Scheme For Meritorious Students To Start Again: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
MPBSE To Release Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Result Today: Live Updates
Live | MPBSE To Release Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Result Today: Live Updates
SRCC Cut Off 2020: Know Category And Round-Wise Cut Off Marks For UG Admissions
SRCC Cut Off 2020: Know Category And Round-Wise Cut Off Marks For UG Admissions
Delhi University: Admissions Under ECA Category To Be Held On Basis Of Certificates
Delhi University: Admissions Under ECA Category To Be Held On Basis Of Certificates
MPBSE Result 2020: MP Board 12th Result Today, Check at mpresults.nic.in
MPBSE Result 2020: MP Board 12th Result Today, Check at mpresults.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................