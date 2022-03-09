Chhattisgarh Students Exempted From Examination Fees In Exams Conducted By State: Chief Minister

Image credit: Shutterstock Chhattisgarh students exempted from paying fees in exams conducted by state (representational)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday announced that the local students from the state have been exempted from paying examination fees in exams conducted by state PCC, VYAPAM (Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board) and other state conducted exams.

Addressing a press conference here today, the Chief Minister said, "Local students from Chhattisgarh have been exempted from paying examination fees in exams conducted by state PCC, VYAPAM and other state conducted exams."

Briefing about the improvements under his governance, the Chief Minister noted that the malnutrition rate has decreased by 8.7 per cent adding that 1.72 lakh children were brought out of malnutrition.

"Under various nutrition schemes, the malnutrition rate has decreased by 8.7 per cent. It stands at 31.3 per cent in the state which is 0.85% less than the national average. 1.72 lakh children were brought out of malnutrition in the state," Baghel said.

Highlighting the key aspects of the state budget 2022-23 presented at the Legislative Assembly today, the Baghel said that provision of Rs 6 thousand crores for Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana has been done.

In the state budget, a provision of 600 crores has been made to develop three Gauthans as Mahatma Gandhi Rural Industrial Park.

The annual financial assistance given to beneficiaries under Rajiv Gandhi Bhoomiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana has been hiked from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 in the upcoming year.

A provision of Rs 450 crore has been made under "Mor Zameen Mor Makaan" and "Mor Makaan Mor Chinhari" schemes to provide housing to families in urban areas living below the poverty line.

A provision of Rs 2 crores has been made for the launch of 'Chhattisgarh Employment Mission' and a provision of Rs 24 crores has been made for Integrated Pack House in Durg district, informed the Chief Minister.

He also said that Hindi medium schools will be started from this year on the lines of Swami Atmanand English Medium Schools.

"A provision of Rs 50 crores has been made for the construction of a total of 106 buildings for hostel-ashrams running without buildings for students belonging to scheduled caste and scheduled tribe category," Baghel said.

