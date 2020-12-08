Chhattisgarh State Open School: Application Begins For Classes 10, 12 Exams In 2021

Chhattisgarh State Open School

Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has released the application forms for main and optional examinations 2021 for Class 10 and 12. The last date for submission of forms is January 5, 2021. The forms are available on the official website of the Chhattisgarh State Open School http://sos.cg.nic.in/ .

The authorities are also distributing the application forms physically at the various examination centres across the state.

As per the official notice, students who failed the CGSOS final exams in August 2020, or were unable to appear in any examination can reappear for the examination in 2021. A separate form has been shared by the organisation for students who had not failed but whose results were withheld.

Students are required to download the application form from the official website, and then submit it along with the required documents at examination centres.

Chhattisgarh Open School board exams were held in August 2020, in an online assignment-based format due to the COVID-19 situation. The assignments had to be written on A4 size sheets and submitted by August 22.

The assignments were made available both on the official website of CGSOS, and at the office of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur.