Chhattisgarh Schools To Resume For Classes 10, 12 From August 2

Schools in Chhattisgarh to resume for offline classes from August 2

Schools in Chhattisgarh will resume classes in physical mode from August 2 for the students of Classes 10 and 12, For resumption of classes for the students of Classes 1 to 5 and Class 8 in rural areas, it has been directed that village panchayats can take a call, while in urban areas, concerned boards will decide and resume from August 2. Along with physical classes in offline mode, virtual classes will also continue to keep the teaching-learning process in momentum.

While releasing the guidelines on resuming schools, the Chhattisgarh Government also said that schools will reopen in only those districts wherein the Covid positivity rate is lower than one per cent in the previous seven days.

Classes will be held on alternate days for 50 per cent attendance. And students with symptoms including cold, fever, or cough will not be allowed to sit in the classrooms, the official statement said, adding that physical classes are not mandatory.

As per reports, all Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state will also be started from August 2, while medical, engineering and polytechnic colleges will be reopened in a phase-wise manner.

The government has also allowed reopening of hostels and residential schools in the tribal-dominated Bastar division, comprising seven districts.