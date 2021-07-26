  • Home
  • Education
  • Chhattisgarh Schools To Resume For Classes 10, 12 From August 2

Chhattisgarh Schools To Resume For Classes 10, 12 From August 2

Chhattisgarh School Reopening: While releasing the guidelines on resuming schools, the Chhattisgarh Government also said that schools will reopen in only those districts wherein the Covid positivity rate is lower than one per cent in the previous seven days.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 26, 2021 8:58 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NCERT Will Conduct National Achievement Survey In Schools In November: Dharmendra Pradhan
Punjab Schools Reopen For Classes 10-12 With Strict Covid Protocols
Madhya Pradesh Schools To Reopen Tomorrow For Classes 11, 12
COVID Effect: Schools Report 20-50% Dip In Revenue; 55% Teachers Faced Salary Cut
Tamil Nadu Society Moves Supreme Court, Seeks Benefits For Minorities In Running Educational Institutes
Need To Reconfigure Education Needs To Meet Sustainable Development Goals-2030: Space Scientist Kasturirangan
Chhattisgarh Schools To Resume For Classes 10, 12 From August 2
Schools in Chhattisgarh to resume for offline classes from August 2
New Delhi:

Schools in Chhattisgarh will resume classes in physical mode from August 2 for the students of Classes 10 and 12, For resumption of classes for the students of Classes 1 to 5 and Class 8 in rural areas, it has been directed that village panchayats can take a call, while in urban areas, concerned boards will decide and resume from August 2. Along with physical classes in offline mode, virtual classes will also continue to keep the teaching-learning process in momentum.

While releasing the guidelines on resuming schools, the Chhattisgarh Government also said that schools will reopen in only those districts wherein the Covid positivity rate is lower than one per cent in the previous seven days.

Classes will be held on alternate days for 50 per cent attendance. And students with symptoms including cold, fever, or cough will not be allowed to sit in the classrooms, the official statement said, adding that physical classes are not mandatory.

As per reports, all Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state will also be started from August 2, while medical, engineering and polytechnic colleges will be reopened in a phase-wise manner.

The government has also allowed reopening of hostels and residential schools in the tribal-dominated Bastar division, comprising seven districts.

Click here for more Education News
Chhattisgarh school
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Gender Ratio Improves At MICA; Around 50% Women In 2021-23 Batch
Gender Ratio Improves At MICA; Around 50% Women In 2021-23 Batch
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result Date, Time Updates
Live | CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result Date, Time Updates
Students Agitate Against West Bengal HS Result, Take To Streets
Students Agitate Against West Bengal HS Result, Take To Streets
Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 Result Date, Time Announced
Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 Result Date, Time Announced
PM Modi To Address Event On July 29 To Mark One Year Of New NEP
PM Modi To Address Event On July 29 To Mark One Year Of New NEP
.......................... Advertisement ..........................