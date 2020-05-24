Chhattisgarh SCERT Declares National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Result

Image credit: Shutterstock Chhattisgarh National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Results Declared

The State Council of Educational Research and Training, Chhatisgarh, has declared the result of National Means Cum Merit Scholarship (NMMSS) examination of Class 8 students. The scholarship test was held in the 28 districts of the state.

As per a statement issued by the council, the pass mark for the General and OBC candidates is 71 and for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Physically Challenged candidates, it is 57.

The list of selected candidates, with their marks, is available on the website of the council.

The qualifying candidates have to apply online on the national scholarship portal of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

The NMMSS

NMMSS is one of the centrally-sponsored scholarship schemes launched in May, 2008, with the objective of awarding scholarships to meritorious students of economically weaker sections.

The NMMSS aims to reduce the dropout rate at Class 8, the end of elementary schooling, and encourage students to continue their study in Class 9 and beyond, or secondary school. An annual scholarship of Rs 6,000 is awarded to selected students every year for students of Class 9 to Class 12 in state government, government-aided and local body schools.

There is a quota of scholarships for different states and union territories. Students whose parental income from all sources is not more than Rs 1.5 lakh are eligible for the scholarships. The selection of students for the scholarships is made through an examination conducted by the state governments.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir had released the list of qualified candidates for this national means cum merit scholarship.