Chhattisgarh Open School Result 2020 Declared; CGSOS Releases Scores For Class 10, 12 At Cgsos.co.in

The Chhattisgarh Open School Result 2020 (CGSOS) for Class 10 and Class 12 have been announced on the official website- cgsos.co.in. Students can visit the website and check their subject-wise score.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 22, 2020 9:34 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Chhattisgarh Open School Result 2020 (CGSOS) for Class 10 and Class 12 have been announced on the official website- cgsos.co.in. Students can visit the website and check their subject-wise score.

Chhattisgarh Open School Result 2020 Declared: Check the Direct Link to download the results.

CGSOS result 2020: Steps To Download The Result

Step 1: Go to the website- cgsos.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘High School and Higher Secondary Main results 2020’

Step 3: Select Class 10 or Class 12 exam results

Step 4: Enter your roll number and submit

Step 5: Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out for future reference

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Class 10th and Class 12th board exam result on June 23.

A total of 3,92,153 students had appeared for the Class 10 exam from schools affiliated to the CGBSE board, out of which 73.62% have passed.

A total of 2,77,563 had appeared for the Class 12th exam under CGBSE and 70.69% students have cleared the exam.

