Chhattisgarh Open School Exams 2022: CGSOS Class 10, 12 Exam Time Table Released

CG Open School exams 2022 are scheduled begin from April 1.

Chhattisgarh CGSOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2022: The Chhattisgarh State Open School Board (CGSOS) has released the date sheet for the CGSOS Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2022. As per the time table, the CG Open School exams are scheduled begin from April 1, 2022.

The CGSOS Class 12 exams will be held between April 1 and May 2, whereas, the CGSOS exams for Class 10 will be conducted from April 4 to 30. The exams will be held from 8:30 am to 11:45 am in offline mode.

Candidates who have applied for the CGSOS exams 2022 can check and download the time table through the official website-- sos.cg.nic.in.

CGSOS Class 10, 12 Exams Date Sheet 2022: How To Download

Visit the official website-- sos.cg.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the 'Schedule High School / Higher Secondary Year 2022 (April-May)' link. A PDF file will appear on the screen. Download it for future reference.

CGSOS Class 10 Date Sheet 2022

April 4- Home Science

April 7- English

April 9- Science

April 12- Hindi

April 13- Marathi/ Urdu

April 18- Business Studies

April 21- Mathematics

April 23- Sanskrit

April 25- Economics

April 30- Social Science

CGSOS Class 12 Date Sheet 2022

April 1- Home Science

April 5- Chemistry

April 8- Biology

April 11- Physics

April 13- History

April 18- Mathematics

April 19- Economics

April 20- Political Science

April 21- Accounts

April 22- Geography

April 23- Commerce

April 28- Hindi

May 2- English

"The CGSOS will be conducted strictly according to the timetable even if the government declares a public holiday or general holiday in respect of any date/dates indicated in the schedule,” the official notification reads.