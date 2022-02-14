Chhattisgarh Open School Exams 2022: CGSOS Class 10, 12 Exam Time Table Released
Chhattisgarh CGSOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2022: Candidates can check and download the CGSOS exam time table through the official website-- sos.cg.nic.in.
Chhattisgarh CGSOS Class 10, 12 Exams 2022: The Chhattisgarh State Open School Board (CGSOS) has released the date sheet for the CGSOS Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2022. As per the time table, the CG Open School exams are scheduled begin from April 1, 2022.
The CGSOS Class 12 exams will be held between April 1 and May 2, whereas, the CGSOS exams for Class 10 will be conducted from April 4 to 30. The exams will be held from 8:30 am to 11:45 am in offline mode.
Candidates who have applied for the CGSOS exams 2022 can check and download the time table through the official website-- sos.cg.nic.in.
CGSOS Class 10, 12 Exams Date Sheet 2022: How To Download
- Visit the official website-- sos.cg.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the 'Schedule High School / Higher Secondary Year 2022 (April-May)' link.
- A PDF file will appear on the screen.
- Download it for future reference.
CGSOS Class 10 Date Sheet 2022
April 4- Home Science
April 7- English
April 9- Science
April 12- Hindi
April 13- Marathi/ Urdu
April 18- Business Studies
April 21- Mathematics
April 23- Sanskrit
April 25- Economics
April 30- Social Science
CGSOS Class 12 Date Sheet 2022
April 1- Home Science
April 5- Chemistry
April 8- Biology
April 11- Physics
April 13- History
April 18- Mathematics
April 19- Economics
April 20- Political Science
April 21- Accounts
April 22- Geography
April 23- Commerce
April 28- Hindi
May 2- English
"The CGSOS will be conducted strictly according to the timetable even if the government declares a public holiday or general holiday in respect of any date/dates indicated in the schedule,” the official notification reads.