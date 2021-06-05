Chhattisgarh Open School Board Releases Revised Class 10, 12 Time Table

CG open school Class 10th, 12th exam dates released

The Chhattisgarh Open School board (CGBSE) has released the revised Class 10th and 12th exam schedule. The Class 10 Chhatisgarh board open school exams will be held from July 1 to July 5, and Class 12th open school exams to be held between June 21 and June 25. The students will be required to take the exams in offline mode from homes. The decision to conduct the otherwise held centre-based Chhattisgarh open school exams from home this year has been taken as a one-time measure to fight against Covid.

The students can write the answers in the answer booklets and submit it to the schools within five days. The students will get the question papers and answer booklets on the day of exam from the respective exam centres.

If students, an official statement issued in this regard said, do not take the question papers and answer booklets from the centre or are unable to submit the answer booklets within the five days-time, they will be marked absent in the exam. The students will also have to mark their attendances while submitting the answer booklets to the examination centres.

CGBSE Exams 2021

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has conducted the Class 12 board exams from June 1. Students, this year, appeared for the board examinations from their homes. Students were given question papers and answer sheets and they were required to submit the answer sheets within five days’ time.