Chhattisgarh Open School Board Exams In Assignment Format

Chhattisgarh will hold assignment-based board exam for open school students

Chhattisgarh Open School board exams for class 10 and class 12 students will be held in assignment-based format this year. The decision has been taken in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The state board has already begun the process of distributing assignments to open school students.

The assignment distribution process has also begun in districts which were under lockdown from July 22 to August 6. The education department began assignment distribution in these districts on August 7.

Till August 7, total 51,103 students of class 12 and 39,473 students of class 10 have been supplied with the assignments.

Students have to write and submit completed assignments at the exam centre within two days of receiving them. Until now, 37,386 students of class 12 and 22,412 students of class 10 have submitted their assignments to the board.

Chhattisgarh Open School Officers said that if, for some reason, a student is unable to get their assignment, they can collect it from the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) office in Raipur or download from the State Open School website, 'cgsos.co.in', between August 17 and August 22.

The assignments have to be written on A4 size sheets and should be submitted by August 22.

Meanwhile, the state board announced class 10 and class 12 results on June 23 for regular students. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the CGBSE had postponed annual board exams. The board later cancelled the exams for remaining papers and announced that marks would be given in the cancelled papers on the basis of internal assessment marks.

The pass percentage in class 10 was 73.62 per cent and in class 12 was 70.69 per cent.