Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins For MBBS, BDS Courses

Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling 2022 registration begins at

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counseling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh has started the registration process for the state's NEET UG counselling 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling 2022 can register online on the official website-- cgdme.co.in. The Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling process will be held for candidates seeking admission in MBBS and BDS programmes across the state for the academic session 2022-23. Candidates can register and submit processing fees for Chhattisgarh NEET counselling till October 25, 2022.

The Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling registration fee for candidates belonging to unreserved (UR), other backward classes (OBC) category is Rs 1,000. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) categories will have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. While the Non-residential Indian candidates will have to pay Rs 10,000 as an application fee.

While registering for NEET UG MBBS and BDS courses, candidates need to enter details including NEET application number, NEET roll number, NEET obtained marks, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, gender, name of course and domicile certificate details. The Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling process will include NEET registration, uploading of documents, payment of application fee, preference filling, seat allotment and joining at the allotted college.

Direct Link: Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022: Steps To Register

Go to the official website – cgdme.in On the homepage click on the 'NEET UG MBBS/BDS application form 2022' link Register for the Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling process Fill in the required information and upload documents, as required Cross-verify details and pay the application fee Download and take a printout of the Chhattisgarh NEET UG application form for further reference.

The DME Chhattisgarh will provide admission to candidates over 1,815 MBBS and 600 BDS seats under the state quota counselling.