Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022: First Round Allotment Out At Cgdme.co.in

Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment list is released on the official website-- cgdme.co.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 4, 2022 11:30 am IST

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh has released the Chhattisgarh National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling round one allotment result. Candidates can check and download the Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment list from the official website-- cgdme.co.in.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment List Direct Link

The round 1 allotment list is declared for admission to the MBBS and BDS programmes across the state of Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment List: Steps To Download

  1. Open the official website – cgdme.in
  2. On the homepage click on the NEET UG MBBS, BDS round 1 allotment list link.
  3. The Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 allotment list will get displayed on the screen.
  4. Download and take a printout of the Chhattisgarh NEET UG round 1 allotment list.
NEET Counselling
