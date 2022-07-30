  • Home
  • Education
  • Chhattisgarh: Hidayatullah National Law University Raipur To Implement Insurance Scheme For Students

Chhattisgarh: Hidayatullah National Law University Raipur To Implement Insurance Scheme For Students

The HNLU has implemented an insurance scheme for its undergraduate and postgraduate students, for which a contract has been given to National Insurance Company through competitive bidding, said Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr V C Vivekanandan.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 30, 2022 5:18 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

British Columbia College Of Management Opens Its First Institute In Delhi NCR
IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022 Application Open; Register By September 30
NMC Gives Relaxation To Foreign Medical Graduates Who Had To Return From Ukraine, China
Tamil Nadu Government To Collaborate With IIT Madras On Road Safety
'World Is Looking At India's Youth With Hope,' Says PM Narendra Modi
Kerala's Idukki Medical College Gets NMC Nod For 100 MBBS Seats
Chhattisgarh: Hidayatullah National Law University Raipur To Implement Insurance Scheme For Students
Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU), Raipur
Raipur:

The Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) Raipur in Chhattisgarh has implemented an insurance scheme for its undergraduate and postgraduate students under which all of them would get a cover of Rs 1 lakh, an official said on Saturday. The HNLU has implemented an insurance scheme for its undergraduate and postgraduate students, for which a contract has been given to National Insurance Company through competitive bidding, said Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr V C Vivekanandan.

ALSO READ | Lucknow University Secures Highest NAAC Grading

"Under this initiative, the insurance company will provide a cover of Rs 1 lakh to every student. The scheme will cover cashless service in hospitals with consultation fee and diagnostic tests. It will cover all diseases, including COVID-19, as well as its variants," the Vice-Chancellor said.

Students are not being charged additionally for the scheme, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key Out; Direct Link To Download
TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key Out; Direct Link To Download
AP PECET 2022: Last Date To Register With Late Fee Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply
AP PECET 2022: Last Date To Register With Late Fee Tomorrow; Here's How To Apply
CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2022: Application Without Late Fee Ends Today; Direct Link Here
CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2022: Application Without Late Fee Ends Today; Direct Link Here
CAT 2022: Details On Application Process, Exam Schedule Expected Tomorrow; Key Points Here
CAT 2022: Details On Application Process, Exam Schedule Expected Tomorrow; Key Points Here
KCET Result 2022 (DECLARED) Live: Karnataka CET Result Out At Karresults.nic.in; Direct Link, Cut Off, Toppers
Live | KCET Result 2022 (DECLARED) Live: Karnataka CET Result Out At Karresults.nic.in; Direct Link, Cut Off, Toppers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................