Chhattisgarh: Hidayatullah National Law University Raipur To Implement Insurance Scheme For Students

Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU), Raipur

The Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) Raipur in Chhattisgarh has implemented an insurance scheme for its undergraduate and postgraduate students under which all of them would get a cover of Rs 1 lakh, an official said on Saturday. The HNLU has implemented an insurance scheme for its undergraduate and postgraduate students, for which a contract has been given to National Insurance Company through competitive bidding, said Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr V C Vivekanandan.

"Under this initiative, the insurance company will provide a cover of Rs 1 lakh to every student. The scheme will cover cashless service in hospitals with consultation fee and diagnostic tests. It will cover all diseases, including COVID-19, as well as its variants," the Vice-Chancellor said.

Students are not being charged additionally for the scheme, he added.

