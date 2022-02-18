Chhattisgarh Government Approves Proposal To Open Kindergartens At 6,536 Locations

Chhattisgarh government approves proposal to open new kindergartens

The Chhattisgarh government on Friday approved a proposal to open kindergartens in 6,536 locations in the state, a senior official said. The school education department's proposal was approved during a Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel during the day, the official said.

The kindergartens for children in the age group of five to six years will be started 6,536 locations where Anganbadi centres are situated in school premises, he said. The initiative will benefit 68,054 out of 3,23,624 students in the age group from the academic year 2022-23, he added.

Apart from this, the cabinet also approved the Chhattisgarh Appropriation Bill 2022 for presentation of the budget estimate for year 2022-23 in Vidhan Sabha and Chhattisgarh Regularisation of Unauthorised Development Bill 2022 to amend the Chhattisgarh Unauthorised Development Regulation Act 2002, he said.

For recruitment for the vacant posts of pharmacists in various districts under the Directorate of AYUSH, the cabinet has decided to extend the validity of the recruitment result for a year, the official said. Among other decisions, the cabinet has decided to distribute fortified rice to ration card holders under the state's scheme from March 2022 in 10 aspirational districts (Korba, Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, Bastar, Kondagaon, Sukma) and two high-burden districts (Kabirdham and Raigarh) in 2022-23, he added.

