Chhattisgarh Class 10 Result declared; here's the direct link

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Class 10th board exam result on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The CGBSE Class 10 results 2021 is released on the official websites of the Board - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. CGBSE 10th Board students can visit the official website of the Board to check and download their result.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CGBSE had cancelled the annual Class 10 board exams. The board evaluated the students on the basis of internal assessment marks.

“Students who have not achieved the minimum marks required or their assignment work is still pending, such students will be awarded passing marks. If a student is not satisfied with the marks given, they will be provided with an opportunity to appear for the board exams when the COVID-19 situation improves,” VK Goyal, secretary, CGBSE, had earlier said.

The board could not conduct board exams for Class 10 students this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They have been evaluated based on an alternative method adopted by the board. Class 10 students have been awarded marks on the basis of assignments.

Last year, the board announced Classes 10, 12 final exam results in June. A total of 3,92,153 students had appeared for the Class 10 exam, out of whom 73.62 per cent had passed.

Pragya Kashyap, a student of Government Higher Secondary School, Jarhagaon, had secured 600 out of a total 600 marks.