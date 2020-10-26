Chhattisgarh Board Classes 10, 12 Supplementary Exams From October 28

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the Class 10, Class 12 and vocational stream supplementary exam time-tables at cgbse.nic.in. The Chhattisgarh board will hold the Class 10 supplementary exams between November 28 and December 9. As per the CGBSE Class 12th supplementary exam dates, the exams will start from November 28 and continue till December 15. The CGBSE Class 12 vocational supplementary exams will however begin on November 28 and continue till December 14. The CGBSE Class 10th supplementary exams are scheduled between 1 pm and 4 pm and Chhattisgarh Board Class 12th supplementary exams and Class 12 vocational supplementary exams are scheduled to be held between 8:30 am and 11:30 am.

The detailed schedule with the timings and instructions has been released on the official website of CGBSE. The supplementary Chhattisgarh Class 10th and Class 12th exams will be conducted in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines as set by the government following all social distancing norms and safety protocols.

The board had announced the CGBSE Class 10 results and Class 12 results on June 23. A total of 3,92,153 students had appeared for the Class 10 exam from schools affiliated to the CGBSE board, out of which 73.62% have passed. A total of 2,77,563 had appeared for the Class 12th exam under CGBSE and 70.69% students have cleared the exam. Candidates who are unsatisfied and who have failed in the Chhattisgarh board exams will be able to take the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams.