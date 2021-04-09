Chhattisgarh Class 10 Board Exam Postponed Due To COVID Surge

  • Home
The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Friday postponed the Class 10 examination due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Apr 9, 2021 2:42 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Friday postponed the Class 10 examination due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. The secondary exams were scheduled to be conducted from April 15 to May 1. "Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, Raipur has postponed the board exams starting from April 15, 2021, for class 10th, keeping in mind the growing transition of Corona in the state and lockdown in many districts," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

The CGBSE has not mentioned any change in schedule for Class 12 exams that are to be held from May 3 to 24.

Earlier, the Chhattisgarh government announced that students of all the classes, except those from Classes 10 and 12, will be promoted to a higher grade without examinations.

"All schools will be shut till further orders and all students, except class 10th and 12th, will be given general promotion to the next class without holding examinations," reads the order.

"The board exams of class 10th and 12th will be held offline as per the schedule declared earlier by Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) while complying with all coronavirus preventive guidelines issued by the Centre and state government from time to time," it added.

