Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Result Out

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Class 10th and Class 12th board exam result today.

Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jun 23, 2020 11:51 am IST

New Delhi:

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Class 10th and Class 12th board exam result today. The performance of the board has improved in comparison to last year. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the CGBSE had postponed annual board exams. The board later cancelled the exams for remaining papers and announced that marks would be given in the cancelled papers on the basis of internal assessment marks.

A total of 3,92,153 students had appeared for the Class 10 exam from schools affiliated to the CGBSE board, out of which 73.62% have passed.

A total of 2,77,563 had appeared for the Class 12th exam under CGBSE and 70.69% students have cleared the exam.

Pragyan Kashyap, the Class 10th topper, has scored 100% marks. She is the first among the three girls who have bagged the top three spots in CGBSE Class 10th result this year.

Tikesh Vaishnav has topped CGBSE Class 12th exam by securing 97.8% marks. Shriya Agarwal and Tanu Yadav are the second and third toppers and have scored 97% and 96.6%, respectively.



CGBSE results
