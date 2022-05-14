  • Home
Chhattisgarh: Class 10, 12 Exam Results Declared, Girls Outshine Boys

The State School Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam said the total pass percentage in the Class 12 exams was 79.30 per cent while it was 74.23 per cent for the Class 10 exams.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 14, 2022 6:08 pm IST

Raipur:

The results of Class 10 and 12 examinations conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) were declared on Saturday, with girls outshining boys in the overall pass percentage. Announcing the results here at the Board office, state School Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam said the total pass percentage in the Class 12 exams was 79.30 per cent while it was 74.23 per cent for the Class 10 exams. "In the Class 12 exams, girls have recorded a pass percentage of 81.15 per cent, while 77.03 per cent of boys have passed. In the Class 10 exams, 78.84 per cent girls passed. This figure for boys stood at 69.07 per cent,” Mr Tekam said. Check CGBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results Declared At Cgbse.nic.in; Toppers, Marksheets

A total of 2,92,611 students had registered for CGBSE Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (12th) this year, but only 2,87,673 students, comprising 1,29,213 boys and 1,58,460 girls, appeared, he said, adding that results of 2,87,485 students were declared, of which 2,27,991 (79.30 pc) passed. He said 3,75,694 regular students registered for CGBSE High School Certificate Examination (10th) out of which 3,63,301 students, comprising 1,71,539 boys and 1,91,762 girls, sat for the exams. Results of 3,63,007 students were declared, with 2,69,478 (74.23 pc) passing, Mr Tekam said, adding that results of the remaining students in the two exams were withheld due to various reasons.

"In the Class 10 and 12 merit list, girls fared better than boys. Out of 22 students who made it to the Class 12 merit list, 13 are girls. Out of 71 students in the merit list of the Class 10 exams, 52 are girls," he informed. In the Class 12 exam, with 98.20 per cent, Kunti Sao of Adarsh Gramya Bharati HS School Pussore, Raigarh has secured top position followed by Khushboo Wadhwani of St Joseph Convent English Medium HS School Bilaspur with 96.40 per cent.

Renuka Chandra of Sanskar Eng Med HS School Jami Jaipur, Janjgir-Chammpa bagged third rank with 95.80 per cent. In the Class 10 exam, Suman Patel of Mona Modern HS School Baramkela (Raigarh) and Sonali Bala of Government HS School Gundamhur in Naxal-hit Kanker district have topped with 98.67 per cent, while six students bagged second position with 98.17 per cent and four students secured third position with 98 percent, he said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel congratulated the students who passed and asked those who failed to not get disappointed but work harder for better results next time. The CM had earlier announced that meritorious students in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be rewarded with a helicopter ride. District-wise toppers in both the board examinations will also be rewarded with a chopper ride by the state government, Mr Baghel had said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Result

