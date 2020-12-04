Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Lays Foundation Stone Of IIT Bhilai Campus

  • Home
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel laid the foundation stone of IIT Bhilai campus on December 4.

Bhupesh Baghel laid foundation stone of IIT Bhilai campus
New Delhi:

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel laid the foundation stone of permanent campus of IIT Bhilai on Friday, December 4. He also participated in a separate inaugural ceremony held at the Chhattisgarh fort.

The stone-laying ceremony of IIT Bhilai was done in the presence of institutes’ officials, teaching staff, state ministers, members of Panchayat, and police officials.

His team tweeted about the visit saying, “Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Bhilai did Bhoomi Pujan of educational area corridor

-- Inauguration of Chhattisgarhi folk art route in the fort”.

IIT Bhilai said that the new area is named as the Academic Area Interconnect and Superstructure.

The institute quoted Mr Bhagel saying, “IIT Bhilai must make the best use of all rich resources accessible within the state, and promote welfare of all the people”.

He also visited the Chhattisgarh fort to inaugurate a new state folk art route.

