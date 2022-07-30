  • Home
  • Education
  • Chhattisgarh: Chief Justice of India To Address Hidayatullah National Law University Convocation Ceremony

Chhattisgarh: Chief Justice of India To Address Hidayatullah National Law University Convocation Ceremony

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will be in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur for the convocation ceremony of Hidayatullah National University of Law (HNLU) on July 31.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 30, 2022 9:42 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Chhattisgarh: Hidayatullah National Law University Raipur To Implement Insurance Scheme For Students
IISER-Thiruvananthapuram Can Lead By Combining Traditional Knowledge With Modern Approach: Dharmendra Pradhan
Jodhpur AIIMS' Director Appointed Vice-Chancellor Of Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University
DU UG Course Fees To Rise With Introduction Of Charges Towards EWS Support Fund, University Facilities
British Columbia College Of Management Opens Its First Institute In Delhi NCR
IGNOU Student Innovation Award 2022 Application Open; Register By September 30
Chhattisgarh: Chief Justice of India To Address Hidayatullah National Law University Convocation Ceremony
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana
Raipur:

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will be in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur for the convocation ceremony of Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) on July 31, an official said on Saturday. The CJI will deliver the convocation address and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be in attendance, the university official said.

ALSO READ | Chhattisgarh: Hidayatullah National Law University Raipur To Implement Insurance Scheme For Students

Justice S Abdul Nazeer of the Supreme Court and Visitor, HNLU will preside over the ceremony, while Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court and Chancellor, HNLU will award the degrees, he said.

He said 160 students from the BA LLB (Hons) (batch of 2015-2020), 147 from the BA LLB (Hons) (2016-2021), 49 from the LLM (2019–2020) and 61 students from the LLM (2020-2021) will get degrees, while four students will be conferred PhD.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IISER-Thiruvananthapuram Can Lead By Combining Traditional Knowledge With Modern Approach: Dharmendra Pradhan
IISER-Thiruvananthapuram Can Lead By Combining Traditional Knowledge With Modern Approach: Dharmendra Pradhan
Jodhpur AIIMS' Director Appointed Vice-Chancellor Of Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University
Jodhpur AIIMS' Director Appointed Vice-Chancellor Of Lucknow's Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University
Assam PAT 2022 Result On August 2; Official Website, How To Check
Assam PAT 2022 Result On August 2; Official Website, How To Check
DU UG Course Fees To Rise With Introduction Of Charges Towards EWS Support Fund, University Facilities
DU UG Course Fees To Rise With Introduction Of Charges Towards EWS Support Fund, University Facilities
JEE Main 2022 Day 6 Live: BArch, BPlanning Exam Concludes; Answer Key, Analysis, Key Points
Live | JEE Main 2022 Day 6 Live: BArch, BPlanning Exam Concludes; Answer Key, Analysis, Key Points
.......................... Advertisement ..........................