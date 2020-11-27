  • Home
  • Education
  • Chhattisgarh CGBSE Supplementary Exam 2020 From Tomorrow

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Supplementary Exam 2020 From Tomorrow

CGBSE Supplementary Exam 2020: Around 87,000 students will participate in CGBSE High School, Higher Secondary, Higher Secondary Vocational Supplementary Examination 2020 and D.El.Ed First Year Main Examination starting on November 28.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 27, 2020 12:47 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Board Exam 2021 Registration Begins At Cgbse.nic.in
Chhattisgarh Class 10, Class 12 Supplementary Exam Schedule Released; Exams From November 28
Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020: CGBSE Classes 10, 12 Revaluation Results Declared At Cgbse.nic.in
CGBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Result: Revaluation, Recounting Forms Available Till July 8
Girls Outshine Boys In Chhattisgarh School Exams
Chhattisgarh Class 10 Topper, Pragya Kashyap, Scores 100%
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Supplementary Exam 2020 From Tomorrow
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Supplementary Exam 2020 From Tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will conduct Class 10, 12 supplementary and D.EL.Ed first year main exam from tomorrow, November 28, 2020. According to official information, around 87,000 students will appear in the examination this year.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all the recognized institutions have been made examination centers this year, CGBSE secretary Prof. V.K. Goyal said.

The board has directed all the exam centres to follow government guidelines for safe conduct of examinations.

Prof. Goyal informed that all arrangements for the examination have been completed and admit cards have been sent to respective schools.

Admit cards ate also available on the board website, cgbse.nic.in. Students can also get their admit cards by downloading from the website of the board.

CGBSE has also started online application for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams to be held next year. Candidates who will appear in the high school and higher secondary final year exams in 2021 can now visit the official website to submit their application forms.

The application forms are available on CGBSE official website, cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE announced Class 10 and 12 board exam results on June 23. This year 73.62% have passed.

In Class 12, a total of 2,77,563 students had appeared and 70.69% students have cleared the exam.

Click here for more Education News
Education News CGBSE Class 12 Exam CGBSE Board exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MAH BHMCT CET 2020 Result Announced, Here’s Direct Link
MAH BHMCT CET 2020 Result Announced, Here’s Direct Link
MCC NEET Round 2 Counselling Result Today At Mcc.nic.in
MCC NEET Round 2 Counselling Result Today At Mcc.nic.in
MHT CET Result 2020 By Tomorrow For PCM, PCB Groups
MHT CET Result 2020 By Tomorrow For PCM, PCB Groups
Dr BS Ghuman Resigns As Vice-Chancellor Of Punjabi University
Dr BS Ghuman Resigns As Vice-Chancellor Of Punjabi University
Jadavpur University Teachers Concerned Over 'Insult' By Students' Union
Jadavpur University Teachers Concerned Over 'Insult' By Students' Union
.......................... Advertisement ..........................