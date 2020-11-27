Image credit: Shutterstock Chhattisgarh CGBSE Supplementary Exam 2020 From Tomorrow

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will conduct Class 10, 12 supplementary and D.EL.Ed first year main exam from tomorrow, November 28, 2020. According to official information, around 87,000 students will appear in the examination this year.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all the recognized institutions have been made examination centers this year, CGBSE secretary Prof. V.K. Goyal said.

The board has directed all the exam centres to follow government guidelines for safe conduct of examinations.

Prof. Goyal informed that all arrangements for the examination have been completed and admit cards have been sent to respective schools.

Admit cards ate also available on the board website, cgbse.nic.in. Students can also get their admit cards by downloading from the website of the board.

CGBSE has also started online application for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams to be held next year. Candidates who will appear in the high school and higher secondary final year exams in 2021 can now visit the official website to submit their application forms.

The application forms are available on CGBSE official website, cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE announced Class 10 and 12 board exam results on June 23. This year 73.62% have passed.

In Class 12, a total of 2,77,563 students had appeared and 70.69% students have cleared the exam.