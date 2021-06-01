CGBSE Class 12 Board exam begins today

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will conduct Class 12 board exams from today, June 1. Students will appear for the board examinations from their homes. Students will be given question papers and answer sheets and they will be required to submit the answer sheets within five days’ time. For example, if students get a question paper today, they will submit answers by June 6 to their respective schools.

If students are unable to submit the answer booklets within the five days-time, they will be marked absent in the exam. The students will also have to mark their attendances while submitting the answer booklets to the examination centres.

CGBSE will not accept any answer booklets through posts or any other medium.

Students have also been advised to wear masks and follow social distancing rules while visiting the exam centres to submit the answer booklets.

CGBSE 12th Admit Card

CGBSE had released the Class 12th admit cards on the official website of the board -- cgbse.nic.in – on May 31. Along with the CGBSE 12th hall ticket for regular courses, the board has also released the admit cards of vocational courses. To download the admit card, the students have to insert their names and father’s name.

CGBSE Class 10 Result 2021

CBSE had declared the result for Class 10 students based on the internal assessment of the students in the absence of board examinations. The overall pass percentage is 100 per cent as all the 4,61,093 eligible students are declared to have passed the exam, officials said.

The students who are not satisfied with the allotted marks will be allowed to sit for the exam next year, a senior official said.