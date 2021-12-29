Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exam 2022 Dates Out; Download Time Table

Image credit: Shutterstock Chhattisgarh board exam dates announced (representational)

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Dates: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced Class 10 and Class 12 board exam dates scheduled for 2022. CGBSE Class 10 board exam 2022 will be conducted from March 3 to 23 and Class 12 exams will take place from March 2 to 30, 2022, the board said.

There will be one shift on all exam days. Timings will be from 9 am to 12:15 pm.

Students will have to reach the exam venue by 9 am. Question papers will be distributed at 9:05 am and students will be given 10 minutes to read the question papers. They can start answering the questions from 9:15 am.

The exams will continue even if a holiday is announced by the state government. However, exam dates may be changed due to COVID-19, the board said.

Download Chhattisgarh CGBSE board exam 2022 time table

Practical exams will also be conducted at exam centres and students will get to know exam timings from centre heads, the board added.

Class 10 Date Sheet

March 3: First Language

March 5: Second Language

March 8: Social Science

March 10: Science

March 12: Organised retailing, Information Technology, Automobile Service Technician, Healthcare, Agriculture, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware

March 15: Maths

March 21: Third Language

March 23: Music, Drawing and Painting

Class 12 Date Sheet



