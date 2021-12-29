  • Home
  • Education
  • Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exam 2022 Dates Out; Download Time Table

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exam 2022 Dates Out; Download Time Table

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Dates: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced Class 10 and Class 12 board exam dates scheduled for 2022.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 29, 2021 6:32 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CG SOS Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board Of Open School 10th Result Today At 12 Noon
Chhattisgarh Class 12 Exam Results Announced, 97.43 Per Cent Students Pass
Chhattisgarh Board (CGBSE) Class 12 Results Soon: How To Check
Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result: Students Can Sit For Exams If Not Satisfied
Chhattisgarh Class 10 Result Announced, 96.81% Students Secure First Division
CGBSE 10th Result 2021: Official Websites, Direct Links To Download Score Card
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exam 2022 Dates Out; Download Time Table
Chhattisgarh board exam dates announced (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Dates: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced Class 10 and Class 12 board exam dates scheduled for 2022. CGBSE Class 10 board exam 2022 will be conducted from March 3 to 23 and Class 12 exams will take place from March 2 to 30, 2022, the board said.

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here to Download Free E-book.

There will be one shift on all exam days. Timings will be from 9 am to 12:15 pm.

Students will have to reach the exam venue by 9 am. Question papers will be distributed at 9:05 am and students will be given 10 minutes to read the question papers. They can start answering the questions from 9:15 am.

The exams will continue even if a holiday is announced by the state government. However, exam dates may be changed due to COVID-19, the board said.

Download Chhattisgarh CGBSE board exam 2022 time table

Practical exams will also be conducted at exam centres and students will get to know exam timings from centre heads, the board added.

Class 10 Date Sheet

March 3: First Language

March 5: Second Language

March 8: Social Science

March 10: Science

March 12: Organised retailing, Information Technology, Automobile Service Technician, Healthcare, Agriculture, Media and Entertainment, Telecommunication, Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Beauty and Wellness, Electronics and Hardware

March 15: Maths

March 21: Third Language

March 23: Music, Drawing and Painting

Class 12 Date SheetCGBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 Dates, CGBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Dates, Chhattisgarh Class 10 Board Exam 2022 Dates, Chhattisgarh Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Dates, CGBSE Class 10 Board Exam Dates, CGBSE Class 12 Board Exam Dates, Chhattisgarh Class 10 Board Exam Dates, Chhattisgarh Class 12 Board Exam , Chhattisgarh Bard Exam, CG Board, CGBSE, CGBSE Date Sheet, CGBSE Time Table


Click here for more Education News
Education News CGBSE Board exam CGBSE Board exam date
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ARIIA 2021: IIT Madras Secures Rank 1 As Most Innovative Educational Institute Of India
ARIIA 2021: IIT Madras Secures Rank 1 As Most Innovative Educational Institute Of India
Education News LIVE: State-Wise Updates On School Closure, NEET Counselling
Live | Education News LIVE: State-Wise Updates On School Closure, NEET Counselling
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021: 5 Ways To Download CBSE Results
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021: 5 Ways To Download CBSE Results
Education News Highlights 2021: What Studies, Reports Say About School Education, Higher Education, Kids
Education News Highlights 2021: What Studies, Reports Say About School Education, Higher Education, Kids
NEET PG Counselling: Doctors' Protest Enters 13th Day; More RDAs Join Stir
NEET PG Counselling: Doctors' Protest Enters 13th Day; More RDAs Join Stir
.......................... Advertisement ..........................