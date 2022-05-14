CGBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Soon; Here's How To Check Chhattisgarh Board Result

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CGBSE 10th result 2022 at cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in

CGBSE Class 10 Result 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 result 2022 will be announced on Saturday, May 14. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Class 10 result 2022 will be available on the official websites-- cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in. To check the Chhattisgarh Board results 2022, students will need to enter their Class 10 roll number as mentioned in their admit cards. Once results appear on the screen, download and take a print out for future reference. CGBSE Result 2022 LIVE: Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results On Cgbse.nic.in At 12 Noon

This year, over 8 lakh students appeared for the CG Board Class 10 and 12 exams. The CGBSE Class 10 exam 2022 was conducted between March 3 and March 23,while the Chhattisgarh Board exams for Class 12 was held from March 2 to March 30.

CGBSE Class 10 Result 2022: Websites

cgbse.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in.

CGBSE Class 10 Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official websites-- cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link "CGBSE Class 10 Result 2022" link Enter your roll number and click on submit Your CG Board 10th result will be displayed on the screen Download it and take a printout for future references.

Toppers of CG board exams 2022 will get a free helicopter ride, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had earlier announced. "Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal."

"I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase," the Chief Minister had said.