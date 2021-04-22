Chhattisgarh (CGBSE) Class 10 Board Exam Cancelled, Class 12 Postponed

Image credit: Shutterstock CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th board exam cancelled, 12th board exam postponed (representational photo)

Chhattisgarh board exam 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on April 22 canceled Class 10 board exams and postponed Class 12 final exams, in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As per the official notice released by CGBSE,Class 12 board exams will be held later when the situation improves. Earlier, the exams were scheduled for April-May. Class 10 students will be awarded marks on the basis of assignments, an official statement said.

“Students who have not achieved the minimum marks required or their assignment work is still pending, such students will be awarded passing marks. If a student is not satisfied with the marks given, they will be provided with an opportunity to appear for the board exams when COVID-19 situation improves,” said VK Goyal, secretary, CGBSE, in an official statement.

Earlier, the Chhattisgarh government promoted students of all the classes, except those from Classes 10 and 12, to the next higher classes without exams.

"All schools will be shut till further orders and all students, except class 10th and 12th, will be given general promotion to the next class without holding examinations," the government had said.

Amid the second wave of COVID-19, most of the state and central education boards have announced postponement and cancellation of their board exams.

CBSE and ICSE, the two central educational boards, will use alternative methods for declaring Class 10 results. State education boards in Maharashtra and Odisha have also adopted similar methods.