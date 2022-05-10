Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 Dates To Be Announced Today: Secretary VK Goyal

Image credit: shutterstock.com CGBSE Class 10, 12 result dates will be announced today

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Amid reports that the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the result of Class 12 on May 12 and Class 10 on May 14, Secretary VK Goyal told Careers360, that the result dates have not been confirmed yet, and the board will announce the result declaration dates today evening. "The board will announce the 10th, 12th result dates today evening. Both the results will be announced this week," the official said. Once released, the Class 10, 12 exam results will be available on the official website- cgbse.nic.in. ALSO READ | CBSE Term 2 10th Science Paper Analysis Live Updates | CBSE 10th Science Paper Analysis

Over 8 lakh students appeared for the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 exams this year which was concluded in March. To check and download the CGBSE results, students will have to use their roll numbers as mentioned in their CG Board exam admit cards. Once results appeared on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had announced that the toppers will get a free 'helicopter ride'. CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal." "I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase."

Last year, the pass percentage for the Class 12 exam was 97.43 per cent, while the pass percentage for 10th recorded 100 per cent. For details on CGBSE Class 10, 12 exam results, please visit the website- cgbse.nic.in.