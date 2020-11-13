  • Home
  • Education
  • Chhattisgarh CGBSE Board Exam 2021 Registration Begins At Cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Board Exam 2021 Registration Begins At Cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has started online application for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams at cgbse.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 13, 2020 1:07 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Chhattisgarh Class 10, Class 12 Supplementary Exam Schedule Released; Exams From November 28
Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020: CGBSE Classes 10, 12 Revaluation Results Declared At Cgbse.nic.in
CGBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Result: Revaluation, Recounting Forms Available Till July 8
Girls Outshine Boys In Chhattisgarh School Exams
Chhattisgarh Class 10 Topper, Pragya Kashyap, Scores 100%
CGBSE Result, Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2020: Live Update
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Board Exam 2021 Registration Begins At Cgbse.nic.in
Chhattisgarh CGBSE Board Exam 2021 Registration Begins At Cgbse.nic.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has started online application for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Candidates who will appear in the high school and higher secondary final year exams in 2021 can now visit the official website to submit their application forms. According to official information, the last date to register for CGBSE Class 10, 12 board exam is December 15.

The application forms are available on CGBSE official website, cgbse.nic.in, an official statement said.

The last date to submit application forms with a late fee is December 31.

Read the official notification

Screenshot 2020-11-13 at 1

CGBSE announced Class 10 and 12 board exam results on June 23. A total of 3,92,153 students had appeared for the Class 10 exam, out of whom 73.62% have passed.

In Class 12, a total of 2,77,563 students had appeared for the Class 12th exam and 70.69% students have cleared the exam.

Click here for more Education News
CGBSE Class 12 Exam cgbse.nic.in CGBSE Board exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Scientists From IITs, IISc Among Swarnajayanti Fellowship 2019-20 Winners
Scientists From IITs, IISc Among Swarnajayanti Fellowship 2019-20 Winners
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Inaugurates Delhi Tamil Education Association's Eighth School Branch
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Inaugurates Delhi Tamil Education Association's Eighth School Branch
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Hands Over Appointment Letters To Over 1,400 Junior Engineers
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Hands Over Appointment Letters To Over 1,400 Junior Engineers
IIT Bombay To Close GATE 2021 Application Correction Window Today
IIT Bombay To Close GATE 2021 Application Correction Window Today
JKBOSE Class 12 Board Exams Begin In Kashmir
JKBOSE Class 12 Board Exams Begin In Kashmir
.......................... Advertisement ..........................