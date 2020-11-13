Image credit: Shutterstock Chhattisgarh CGBSE Board Exam 2021 Registration Begins At Cgbse.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has started online application for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Candidates who will appear in the high school and higher secondary final year exams in 2021 can now visit the official website to submit their application forms. According to official information, the last date to register for CGBSE Class 10, 12 board exam is December 15.

The application forms are available on CGBSE official website, cgbse.nic.in, an official statement said.

The last date to submit application forms with a late fee is December 31.

CGBSE announced Class 10 and 12 board exam results on June 23. A total of 3,92,153 students had appeared for the Class 10 exam, out of whom 73.62% have passed.

In Class 12, a total of 2,77,563 students had appeared for the Class 12th exam and 70.69% students have cleared the exam.