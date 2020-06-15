Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 And Class 12 Results Not Today

The Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th and Class 12th result 2020 will not be released today. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, or CGBSE, has not yet determined the date of releasing the Class 10 and Class 12 board results. Amidst speculations that the CGBSE board result will be declared today, a board official confirmed to NDTV that the CGBSE results of Class 10 and Class 12 “are not coming today”. The date of the CG board Class 10 and Class 12 will be “fixed soon”, the source added.

The board could not conduct the remaining exams of CG board Class 10 and CG Board Class 12 students due to the lockdown announced in mid-March to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The exams of some minor subjects of Class 10, and Geography and some optional subjects of CG Board Class 12 exams had to be abruptly deferred in March. However, in May, the Board decided not to conduct the remaining exams and to mark students on the basis of internal assessment.

Last year, the CGBSE results were announced on May 10. Around six lakh students appeared for the examination. The pass percentage last year was 68 per cent.

Chhattisgarh Class 10 and Class 12 Board results will be released on the official website of the board -- cgbse.nic.in. Students can check their results using the roll numbers mentioned on the admit cards. The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will update the students about the declaration of results on their official website.