Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 Today For Over 4 Lakh Students

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th result 2021 to be announced today

CGBSE 10th result: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce results for Class 10 students today, May 18, at 12 pm. The scorecards will be available on the official website of the board, cgbse.nic.in. Around 4.61 lakh students from the state are waiting for their Class 10 results. To download the CGBSE 10th result, students will have to login to the official website with their credentials.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 10th based on your stream. Click here.

The board could not conduct board exams for Class 10 students this year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They have been evaluated based on an alternative method adopted by the board. Class 10 students have been awarded marks on the basis of assignments.

“Students who have not achieved the minimum marks required or their assignment work is still pending, such students will be awarded passing marks. If a student is not satisfied with the marks given, they will be provided with an opportunity to appear for the board exams when the COVID-19 situation improves,” VK Goyal, secretary, CGBSE, had earlier said.

The state government had earlier promoted all students, except for those in Class 10 and 12, without exams. Class 12 final exams had been postponed.

Last year, the board announced Classes 10, 12 final exam results in June. A total of 3,92,153 students had appeared for the Class 10 exam, out of whom 73.62 per cent had passed.

Pragya Kashyap, a student of Government Higher Secondary School, Jarhagaon, had secured 600 out of a total 600 marks.