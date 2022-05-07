Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 To Be Announced By May 14: Official

Image credit: Shutterstock CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 to be released by May 14

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the results of Class 10, 12 examinations 2022 by next Saturday, May 14. VK Goyal, Secretary, CGBSE told Careers360 that the Class 10, 12 results will be announced next week, and the post evaluation process is about to complete. "The Class 10, 12 exam results 2022 will be announced by Saturday, May 14," the secretary confirmed. Once released, the Class 10, 12 results will be available on the official websites- cgbse.nic.in.



Over 8 lakh students appeared for the Class 10, 12 exams this year which concluded in March. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced free 'helicopter ride' for the toppers of 10th, 12th examinations. CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal." "I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase," PTI report quoted CM, as saying.



Last year, the pass percentage for the Class 12 exam was 97.43 per cent, while the pass percentage for 10th recorded 100 per cent. For details on CGBSE Class 10, 12 exam results, please visit the website- cgbse.nic.in.

