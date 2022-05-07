  • Home
  • Education
  • Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 To Be Announced By May 14: Official

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 To Be Announced By May 14: Official

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: VK Goyal, Secretary, CGBSE told Careers360 that the Class 10, 12 results will be announced next week, and the post evaluation process is about to complete.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 7, 2022 11:48 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Soon; 'Helicopter Rides' For Toppers
CGBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2022: Chhattisgarh Board Removes Mandatory 2 Assignment Submission Criteria
CGBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh Board Announces Class 12 Results
Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Declares Class 12 Results
Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Results Today
Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 Results Tomorrow: Reports
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 To Be Announced By May 14: Official
CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 to be released by May 14
Image credit: Shutterstock

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the results of Class 10, 12 examinations 2022 by next Saturday, May 14. VK Goyal, Secretary, CGBSE told Careers360 that the Class 10, 12 results will be announced next week, and the post evaluation process is about to complete. "The Class 10, 12 exam results 2022 will be announced by Saturday, May 14," the secretary confirmed. Once released, the Class 10, 12 results will be available on the official websites- cgbse.nic.in.

Over 8 lakh students appeared for the Class 10, 12 exams this year which concluded in March. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced free 'helicopter ride' for the toppers of 10th, 12th examinations. CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal." "I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase," PTI report quoted CM, as saying.

Last year, the pass percentage for the Class 12 exam was 97.43 per cent, while the pass percentage for 10th recorded 100 per cent. For details on CGBSE Class 10, 12 exam results, please visit the website- cgbse.nic.in.

Latest: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free! 
Try This:: Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More 
Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
Click here for more Education News
CGBSE 10th results CGBSE 12th results CGBSE results

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist, Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Chemistry Exam Starts, ISC Mass Media And Communication At 2 PM
Live | CBSE, ISC Term 2 Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 12 Chemistry Exam Starts, ISC Mass Media And Communication At 2 PM
PwBD Candidates To Be Given Additional Time For CUET 2022 Exam: Delhi University
PwBD Candidates To Be Given Additional Time For CUET 2022 Exam: Delhi University
ICSI CSEET 2022 Exam Today; Exam Day Instructions For Candidates
ICSI CSEET 2022 Exam Today; Exam Day Instructions For Candidates
Telangana TS Inter 2nd Year Exams 2022 Today; COVID-19 Guidelines, Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow
Telangana TS Inter 2nd Year Exams 2022 Today; COVID-19 Guidelines, Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow
ISC Class 12 Mass Media And Communication Paper 2022 Today, Key Instructions For Students
ISC Class 12 Mass Media And Communication Paper 2022 Today, Key Instructions For Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................