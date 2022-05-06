Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Soon; 'Helicopter Rides' For Toppers

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 at cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10, 12 results 2022 in May. According to CGBSE official, the Class 10, 12 results 2022 are likely to be announced by the second week of May. "The evaluation process was completed last month, and the post evaluation process is now ongoing. We are trying to announce the CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 by next week," the board official told Careers360. Once released, the Class 10, 12 results will be available on the official websites- cgbse.nic.in.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced rewards for the students who will shine in the Class 10, 12 examinations. According to the chief minister, the toppers will be rewarded with 'helicopter rides'. Top 10 students of 10th and 12th board exams will be provided with free helicopter rides, the CM added.

CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal." "I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase," PTI report quoted CM, as saying.

For details on CGBSE Class 10, 12 exam results, please visit the website- cgbse.nic.in.