Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Date Likely Tomorrow: Official

Image credit: shutterstock.com CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 by May 14

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is likely to announce the date for the announcement of Class 10, 12 exam results 2022 on Tuesday, May 10. VK Goyal, Secretary, CGBSE told Careers360 that the result date for both 10th, 12th exams can be notified tomorrow, and the results will be announced by May 14. "The Class 10, 12 exam results 2022 date may be notified tomorrow. The results will be announced by Saturday, May 14 and will be available on the official website- cgbse.nic.in," the official said.

Over 8 lakh students appeared for the Class 10, 12 exams this year which was concluded in March. The students can check their 10th, 12th exam results 2022 through the official website- cgbse.nic.in. They need to enter their registration number/ roll number. Once results appeared on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had announced that the toppers will get a free 'helicopter ride'. CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal." "I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase."

Last year, the pass percentage for the Class 12 exam was 97.43 per cent, while the pass percentage for 10th recorded 100 per cent. For details on CGBSE Class 10, 12 exam results, please visit the website- cgbse.nic.in.