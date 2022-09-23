Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Quarterly Exam 2022 Time Table Released; Check Schedule Here

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Quarterly Exam 2022

CGBSE 10th, 12th Time Table 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 quarterly exam 2022 time table. The students can check the Chhattisgarh Board quarter examination date sheet on the official website- cgbse.nic.in. The CGBSE 10th, 12th quarterly examinations will start on September 26 and will conclude on October 1, 2022. The examination will be held in afternoon session from 2 pm to 4 pm.

According to the Chhattisgarh Board notification, the CGBSE 10th quarterly exam will start with Hindi subject and will end with Science subject. The CGBSE Class 12 quarterly examinations will start with English subjects and will conclude with Economics and Mathematics subjects. Students can check the Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th time table given here.

CGBSE 10th Time Table 2022

Subjects Date Day Hindi (070) September 26, 2022 Monday English (080) September 27, 2022 Tuesday Sanskrit (090) September 28, 2022 Wednesday Mathematics (100) September 29, 2022 Thursday Social Science (300) September 30, 2022 Friday Science (200) October 1, 2022 Saturday

CGBSE 12th Time Table 2022

Subjects Date Day English (020) September 26, 2022 Monday Hindi (010) September 27, 2022 Tuesday History (101), Physics (201), Economics (301)

September 28, 2022 Wednesday Geography (102), Chemistry (202), Business Studies (302) September 29, 2022 Thursday Political Science (103), Biology (203) September 30, 2022 Friday Economics (303), Mathematics (204) October 1, 2022 Saturday

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th,12th Time Table: Direct Link