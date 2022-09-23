Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Quarterly Exam 2022 Time Table Released; Check Schedule Here
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 quarterly exam 2022 time table.
CGBSE 10th, 12th Time Table 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 quarterly exam 2022 time table. The students can check the Chhattisgarh Board quarter examination date sheet on the official website- cgbse.nic.in. The CGBSE 10th, 12th quarterly examinations will start on September 26 and will conclude on October 1, 2022. The examination will be held in afternoon session from 2 pm to 4 pm.
Latest: Preparing for JEE or NEET? Take UNSAT, The Unacademy National Scholarship Admission Test. Register Here
Also See: Best/Trending Courses after 10th {for Science, Arts, & Commerce Students}. Download Here.
Browse: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Don't Miss: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
According to the Chhattisgarh Board notification, the CGBSE 10th quarterly exam will start with Hindi subject and will end with Science subject. The CGBSE Class 12 quarterly examinations will start with English subjects and will conclude with Economics and Mathematics subjects. Students can check the Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th time table given here.
CGBSE 10th Time Table 2022
|Subjects
|Date
|Day
|Hindi (070)
|September 26, 2022
|Monday
|English (080)
|September 27, 2022
|Tuesday
|Sanskrit (090)
|September 28, 2022
|Wednesday
|Mathematics (100)
|September 29, 2022
|Thursday
|Social Science (300)
|September 30, 2022
|Friday
|Science (200)
|October 1, 2022
|Saturday
CGBSE 12th Time Table 2022
|Subjects
|Date
|Day
|English (020)
|September 26, 2022
|Monday
|Hindi (010)
|September 27, 2022
|Tuesday
|History (101), Physics (201), Economics (301)
|September 28, 2022
|Wednesday
|Geography (102), Chemistry (202), Business Studies (302)
|September 29, 2022
|Thursday
|Political Science (103), Biology (203)
|September 30, 2022
|Friday
|Economics (303), Mathematics (204)
|October 1, 2022
|Saturday
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th,12th Time Table: Direct Link