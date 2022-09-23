  • Home
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 quarterly exam 2022 time table.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Quarterly Exam 2022 Time Table Released; Check Schedule Here
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Quarterly Exam 2022

CGBSE 10th, 12th Time Table 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 quarterly exam 2022 time table. The students can check the Chhattisgarh Board quarter examination date sheet on the official website- cgbse.nic.in. The CGBSE 10th, 12th quarterly examinations will start on September 26 and will conclude on October 1, 2022. The examination will be held in afternoon session from 2 pm to 4 pm.

According to the Chhattisgarh Board notification, the CGBSE 10th quarterly exam will start with Hindi subject and will end with Science subject. The CGBSE Class 12 quarterly examinations will start with English subjects and will conclude with Economics and Mathematics subjects. Students can check the Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th time table given here.

CGBSE 10th Time Table 2022

SubjectsDateDay
Hindi (070)September 26, 2022Monday
English (080)September 27, 2022Tuesday
Sanskrit (090)September 28, 2022Wednesday
Mathematics (100)September 29, 2022Thursday
Social Science (300)September 30, 2022Friday
Science (200)October 1, 2022Saturday

CGBSE 12th Time Table 2022

SubjectsDateDay
English (020)September 26, 2022Monday
Hindi (010)September 27, 2022Tuesday
History (101), Physics (201), Economics (301)
September 28, 2022Wednesday
Geography (102), Chemistry (202), Business Studies (302)September 29, 2022Thursday
Political Science (103), Biology (203)September 30, 2022Friday
Economics (303), Mathematics (204)October 1, 2022Saturday

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th,12th Time Table: Direct Link

