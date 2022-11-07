Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Practical Exam 2023 In January; Details Here

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Practical Exam 2023 In January

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams in January 2023. As per the official release, the CGBSE has slated to conduct the Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th practical exams between January 10 and January 31, 2023. The students can confirm the actual dates for practical examinations from their respective schools.

Professor V K Goyal, Secretary CGBSE, stated in a release that board authorities have decided to conduct practical examination and project work of regular students of Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and Class 12 for the year 2023 between January 10, 2023, to January 31, 2023 in all recognized institutions. Necessary instructions have been issued to all the institutions for this purpose.

The CGBSE will release the complete schedule for high school and intermediate board examinations soon on its official website. The Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and Class 12 quarterly exams 2022 were conducted between September 26 and October 1, 2022.

The Chhattisgarh Board has conducted the 10th and 12th board examinations for the academic session 2021-22 in March 2022 with 70 per cent syllabus. The Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2022 result was declared in May 2022.