Chhattisgarh CG PET 2022 Counselling Registration Begins; Details Here

CG PET 2022 phase 1 counselling registration started at cgdteraipur.cgstate.gov.in

CG PET Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Chhattisgarh has started the phase 1 counselling registrations for Chhattisgarh Pre Engineering Test (CG PET) 2022 today, September 12. The candidates can register for CG PET Counselling on the official website- cgdteraipur.cgstate.gov.in. The candidates who have qualified CG PET 2022 entrance exam can register for the phase 1 counselling process till September 16 (3 PM).

The Chhattisgarh PET 2022 counselling process will be held on the basis of final NTA score in paper 1 of CGPET 2022/JEE Main 2022. The allotment of institutions/branches will be done through online counselling on the basis of merit, preferences, category and seat availability. DTE Chhattisgarh will declare the CG PET round 1 allotment result on September 20, 2022. Candidates must submit their confirmation and admission fee for the allotted college between September 21 and 24, 2022.

CG PET 2022 Counselling: Steps To Register

Visit the official website -- cgdteraipur.cgstate.gov.in Click on the candidate registration link. Log in with the required details and register with all the basic information. Verify all the details, upload the required documents Pay the registration fee and submit the application form Download the confirmation page and take the printout for further reference.

Direct Link: CG PET Counselling 2022 Phase 1 Registration

"After applying online, it is mandatory to get the documents tested in any one of the designated document testing centers within the stipulated time period before allotment. Without this allotment will not be considered," DTE Chhattisgarh said in a statement. The CG PET Counselling 2022 document verification date is between September 12 and September 16 (5 pm). The candidates will be allotted Chhattisgarh State Quota seats and other State Quota seats for admission to BE, BTech courses in Engineering institutions for the academic session 2022-23.