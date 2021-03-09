Chhattisgarh Budget 2021: 119 English Schools, 3 Girls Colleges To Be Set Up

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced plans to establish 119 new English-medium schools and three new colleges for girls in his budget speech. Bhupesh Baghel, who is also the state’s finance minister, presented the annual budget on March 1. The budget was focused on schemes for women and children.

The Chhattisgarh government has allocated over Rs 5 Crores for the educational scheme called ‘Padhna Likhna Abhiyan Yojana’. This scheme was launched in the year 2020 to increase the adult literacy rate in the country. As part of this scheme, the government will be providing education to adults. The aim of this scheme is to achieve 100 percent literacy among adults by 2030.

The government has proposed 119 new English-medium schools under the state's educational initiative named ‘Swami Atmanand English Medium School Scheme’.

For boosting higher education in the state, the minister has further proposed seven new colleges and three girls colleges in the state. In addition to this, nine new hostels will be built separately for boys and girls.

The government will also allocate more funds to continue construction of six upcoming colleges.

The minister informed that new graduation courses have been started in 14 colleges, and new postgraduate-level programmes have been started in 15 colleges.

A provision of Rs 300 crores has been made for the construction of new medical colleges in Kanker, Korba and Mahasamund. The Chhattisgarh government has also proposed a plan to open a new medical college in each constituency.

The government has further announced plans to open a new national-level boarding school in Nava Raipur.