Chhattisgarh Board To Announce CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Tomorrow; Details Here

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The CG Board Class 10 and Class 12 results will be declared at 12 noon on Saturday, May 14, the CGBSE said in an official statement.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 13, 2022 1:18 pm IST

CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 will be declared tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results 2022 tomorrow, May 14, The CG Board 10th and 12th results will be declared at 12 noon on May 14, the CGBSE Secretary VK Goyal said in an official statement.

Once released, the CG Board results for Classes 10 and 12 will be available on the official websites- cgbse.nic.in and results.g.nic.in. To check the CGBSE results 2022, students will need to enter their roll number as mentioned in their admit cards.

Over 8 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 and 12 board exams in Chhattisgarh which was concluded in March this year. Last year, the pass percentage for the Class 12 CG Board exam was 97.43 per cent, while the pass percentage for CGBSE Class 10 board recorded 100 per cent.

The toppers of the CGBSE board exam 2022 will get a free helicopter ride, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had earlier said. "Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal." "I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase," CM Bhupesh Baghel said.

