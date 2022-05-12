Chhattisgarh Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 “Not Tomorrow”, Confirms Official

CG Board Class 10, 12 result will not be declared tomorrow

Amid speculations that the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 tomorrow, May 13, a board official confirmed Careers360 that the CG board results will not be announced tomorrow. Confirming that the Chhattisgarh Board result 2022 Class 10, 12 will not be declared tomorrow, Secretary VK Goyal told Careers360: “The 10th, 12th CG board results are expected to be announced this week.”

While the CGBSE Class 10 exams ended on March 23, the Class 12 exams concluded on March 30. As per data released by CGBSE, over eight lakh candidates have registered for the Chhattisgarh board Class 10, 12 exams this year. The official website -- cgbse.nic.in, will host the CGBSE Class 10, 12 results.

Last year, the Chhattisgarh board Class 10 results were declared on May 19 and Class 12th on July 25.

All students have passed the CGBSE 10th result last year. The overall pass percentage last year in the Chhattisgarh board Class 12 result was 97.43 per cent. Out of the 2,84,160 students qualifying for admission to higher education, 2,71,155 students were placed in First Division and 5,570 and 79 students had obtained Second and Third Division results respectively last year.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had earlier announced that the CGBSE board exam 2022 toppers will get a free helicopter ride. Announcing the free helicopter ride, the Chief Minister said: “Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal.”

“I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase,” Mr Baghel added.