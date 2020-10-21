  • Home
  • Education
  • Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020: CGBSE Classes 10, 12 Revaluation Results Declared At Cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020: CGBSE Classes 10, 12 Revaluation Results Declared At Cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 retotalling and revaluation results at the official website -- cgbse.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 21, 2020 11:42 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CGBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Result: Revaluation, Recounting Forms Available Till July 8
Girls Outshine Boys In Chhattisgarh School Exams
Chhattisgarh Class 10 Topper, Pragya Kashyap, Scores 100%
CGBSE Result, Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2020: Live Update
Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Result Out
CGBSE Result 2020: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 And Class 12 Results Today, Know How To Check
Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020: CGBSE Classes 10, 12 Revaluation Results Declared At Cgbse.nic.in
CGBSE Classes 10, 12 Retotalling, Revaluation Results At Cgbse.nic.in
New Delhi:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 revaluation and retotalling results today on the official website of the board -- cgbse.nic.in. Students who were unsatisfied with the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results were allowed to apply online for revaluation and retotalling of marks. To check the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 revaluation and retotalling result, candidates have to insert their roll numbers on the designated result link.

CGBSE, this year, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, had to cancel some minor subjects of Class 10 and Geography and a few optional subjects of Class 12. Chhattisgarh board Class 10 and Class 12 students were allotted marks on the basis of internal assessment on these cancelled subjects. Chhattisgarh Board declared the Classes 10 and 12 results on June 23.

CGBSE Class 10 And Class 12 Revaluation Retotalling Results: How To Check

The Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th and Class 12th revaluation and retotalling results can be accessed on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education. To check revaluation and retotalling results of CGBSE Class 10 and CGBSE Class 12, students can follow the below-mentioned steps -

Step 1: Visit the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education website -- cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated link for Class 10 and Class 12 CGBSE revaluation, retotalling results 2020

Step 3: Enter login credentials -- roll number as mentioned in the CGBSE Class 10th or CGBSE Class 12th admit cards

Step 4: Select the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: View and download the CGBSE Class 10 or CGBSE Class 12 result 2020

Click here for more Education News
cgbse.nic.in CGBSE revaluation result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MSBSHSE: Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Supplementary Exams Schedule Released; Here Are The Details
MSBSHSE: Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Supplementary Exams Schedule Released; Here Are The Details
NEET 2020 Counselling Dates To be Released By MCC Soon
NEET 2020 Counselling Dates To be Released By MCC Soon
DUET 2020 Answer Key Released For MPhil, PhD Courses At Nta.ac.in; Raise Objections By October 22
DUET 2020 Answer Key Released For MPhil, PhD Courses At Nta.ac.in; Raise Objections By October 22
Talent Not Tied To Money: Arvind Kejriwal On Delhi Government School Students' Performance In NEET, JEE
Talent Not Tied To Money: Arvind Kejriwal On Delhi Government School Students' Performance In NEET, JEE
Karnataka CET Cell Releases PGCET, DCET Answer Key; Raise Objections Till October 24
Karnataka CET Cell Releases PGCET, DCET Answer Key; Raise Objections Till October 24
.......................... Advertisement ..........................