CGBSE Classes 10, 12 Retotalling, Revaluation Results At Cgbse.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 revaluation and retotalling results today on the official website of the board -- cgbse.nic.in. Students who were unsatisfied with the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results were allowed to apply online for revaluation and retotalling of marks. To check the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 revaluation and retotalling result, candidates have to insert their roll numbers on the designated result link.

CGBSE, this year, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, had to cancel some minor subjects of Class 10 and Geography and a few optional subjects of Class 12. Chhattisgarh board Class 10 and Class 12 students were allotted marks on the basis of internal assessment on these cancelled subjects. Chhattisgarh Board declared the Classes 10 and 12 results on June 23.

CGBSE Class 10 And Class 12 Revaluation Retotalling Results: How To Check

The Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th and Class 12th revaluation and retotalling results can be accessed on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education. To check revaluation and retotalling results of CGBSE Class 10 and CGBSE Class 12, students can follow the below-mentioned steps -

Step 1: Visit the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education website -- cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated link for Class 10 and Class 12 CGBSE revaluation, retotalling results 2020

Step 3: Enter login credentials -- roll number as mentioned in the CGBSE Class 10th or CGBSE Class 12th admit cards

Step 4: Select the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: View and download the CGBSE Class 10 or CGBSE Class 12 result 2020