Chhattisgarh Board Result 2020: CGBSE Class 10th And Class 12th Results Today At Cgbse.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, or CGBSE, will declare the Class 10th and 12th results today at 11 AM on the official website of the board -- cgbse.nic.in. Alternatively, CGBSE Class 10 and CGBSE Class 12 results will also be updated on unofficial websites like examresults.net and india.results.com. This year, Chhattisgarh Class 10 and Class 12 results are delayed due to the multiple lockdowns imposed in the country as a precautionary measure to fight COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. The CGBSE board had to cancel some minor subjects of Class 10 and Geography and a few optional subjects of Class 12. Chhattisgarh board Class 10 and Class 12 students will be allotted marks on the basis of internal assessment on these cancelled subjects.

CGBSE, last year, had declared the Class 10th and Class 12th board exam results on May 10. As per official reports, 68 percent CGBSE Class 10th students cleared the exams and 78.45 percent cleared the Class 12 CGBSE exams last year.

CGBSE Class 10 And Class 12 Results: How To Check

The Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th and Class 12th results can be accessed on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education. To check CGBSE Class 10 and CGBSE Class 12 results, students can follow the below mentioned steps -

Step 1: Visit the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education website -- cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated link for Class 10 and Class 12 CGBSE exam results 2020

Step 3: Enter login credentials like roll number, registration number as mentioned in the CGBSE Class 10th or CGBSE Class 12th admit cards

Step 4: Select the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: View and download the CGBSE Class 10 or CGBSE Class 12 result 2020

Apart from the official website, results will also be available on unofficial sites, including examresults.net and indiaresults.com. However, it is advisable for the CGBSE Class 10 and CGBSE Class 12 candidates to verify their board results from the official site.